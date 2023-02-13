12 Days To The Election, Peter Obi Speaks To Nigerians Sitting on The Fence.

With only 12 days ahead of the commencement of the general elections, Mr Peter Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has taken to his official Facebook platform to send a strong message to Nigerians.

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

In his post, the former governor wrote “Good Morning Nigeria. We are down the stretch with 12 days to go. I have a message for Nigerians, especially those that are sitting on the fence; It is DECISION TIME!”

Peter Obi remains the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, and he is expected to contest the presidential position against other top political titans in Nigeria such as Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Mr Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the PDP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State and the presidential candidate of the NNPP, and a host of other top politicians.

