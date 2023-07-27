11,000 Indian Workers: More than half of the Nigerian population are illiterates -Shehu Gazali Sadiq

A well-known Nigerian creative thinker, governance advocate, entrepreneur, public opinion commentator, and social media influencer, Shehu Gazali Sadiq, has taken to his official Twitter page to reveal why he thinks Popular Nigerian billionaire Aluko Dangote is right to employ 11,000 Indian workers instead of employing Nigerians.

He started by saying that Nigerian politicians do not prioritize the education of their citizens. He further revealed that the majority of the population in Nigeria is uneducated, and Dangote had to get his skilled labor from India.

Shehu Gazali Sadiq concluded by saying that the Indians invested so much in education in order to produce millions of skilled workers for export.

According to Shehu Gazali Sadiq’s words, “Nigerian politicians don’t prioritize education of Nigerians. More than half of the Nigerian population are illiterates. Now tell me where you expect Dangote to get his skilled labor from. India invested heavily in education to produce millions of skilled workers for export. I think dangote is right go for 11,000 Indian workers.”

