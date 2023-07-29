11 states, as I saw on television now, don’t even have a minister yet; that’s a huge challenge- Eze

During an interview with Channels Television, Lawyer Eze Onyekpere expressed his opinion that the government shouldn’t have delayed for nearly 60 days before revealing the names of what he refers to as “usual suspects.” He suggested that the president should have announced the list right after being sworn in at Eagles Square. According to him, a considerable amount of time was wasted in releasing the list, leading to some states still not having appointed ministers.

Onyekpere further emphasized that if the president truly intended to hit the ground running, as he claimed, he should have prepared his cabinet members in a timely manner. Waiting for an extended period before announcing the appointees created unnecessary delays and hindered the government’s ability to function effectively from the outset.

According to him, “Well, I thought some of the names I saw on this list, considering the time we’ve been waiting, could have been announced straight from Eagles Square after the swearing in. There was no need for almost 60 days before announcing the names of who I will call usual suspects, who have always been there and want to continue to be there. So in a sense, if the president actually hit the ground running as he said in some quarters, considering that he knew he was going to be president around March, April, and May up to the 29th, and then he has alluded to another 2 months, I think this list should have been out in his first two or three weeks of having been sworn. There was a lot of time wasted in the process, and to even think about the fact that 11 states, as I saw on television now, don’t even have a minister yet, that’s a huge challenge.”

The lawyer’s remarks highlight his belief that a more efficient and proactive approach to forming the cabinet could have led to a smoother transition of power and a quicker start for the government. He appears to be critical of the delayed announcement, arguing that it resulted in lost opportunities and potential setbacks in governance, particularly for states without appointed ministers.

Video Credit: Channels Television (1:05)

