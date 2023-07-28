Football, often referred to as the “beautiful game,” has a unique power to bring together players from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Beyond showcasing their extraordinary skills on the pitch, some football stars have also mastered the art of communication in multiple languages.

These polyglot players effortlessly switch between languages, bridging gaps and forming connections with teammates, coaches, and fans worldwide. As per TZ, here are 11 football stars who speak different languages;

11. Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the former Borussia Dortmund player, is a true polyglot with an impressive command over eight languages. He effortlessly converses in Armenian, Russian, Ukrainian, French, Portuguese, German, English, and Italian, showcasing his linguistic versatility on and off the football field.

10. Kevin Trapp

Kevin Trapp, the talented goalkeeper, boasts proficiency in multiple languages. He confidently communicates in French, English, Portuguese, and Spanish while also understanding Italian, further facilitating his interactions with teammates and fans from various backgrounds.

9. Mateo Kovacić

Mateo Kovacić, known for his impressive skills on the field, is equally adept at languages. Fluent in German, Croatian, Spanish, English, and Italian, Kovacić’s linguistic abilities contribute to effective communication and camaraderie among his teammates.

8. Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku, the powerful striker, has demonstrated his prowess on the pitch and his linguistic talents. Fluent in Dutch, French, Lingala (a Congolese language), English, Italian, Portuguese, German, and Spanish, Lukaku’s multilingualism helps him connect with diverse audiences and adapt seamlessly to different football cultures.

7. Miralem Pjanić

Miralem Pjanić impresses with his language skills, speaking Bosnian, Luxembourgish, French, and German. In addition, he is well-versed in Italian, Spanish, and English, contributing to effective communication and team dynamics on and off the football field.

6. Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimović, the iconic Swedish striker, is not only renowned for his football talent but also for his linguistic abilities. Fluent in Italian, English, French, Spanish, Bosnian, and his native Swedish, Ibrahimović’s linguistic versatility has served him well throughout his illustrious career.

5. Gelson Fernandes

Gelson Fernandes, the former midfielder, is a true linguistic enthusiast. Speaking Portuguese, German, French, Italian, English, and Spanish, Fernandes’ language skills have enabled him to connect with teammates and fans worldwide during his successful football journey.

4. Clarence Seedorf

The former Milan midfielder, Clarence Seedorf, is a true polyglot, effortlessly navigating through Dutch, Sranan Tongo (a language spoken in Suriname), English, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese. His multilingualism has undoubtedly enriched his experiences both on and off the pitch.

3. Luís Figo

Luís Figo, an iconic footballer, is a proficient communicator in Spanish, Italian, French, and English, in addition to his native Portuguese. Figo’s ability to converse in multiple languages has facilitated his interactions and relationships within the global football community.

2. Maxwell

The former defender, Maxwell, demonstrates his linguistic talents by fluently speaking French, Dutch, Spanish, English, and Portuguese. His multilingual abilities have undoubtedly contributed to effective communication and team cohesion throughout his career.

1. Petr Cech

Petr Cech, the former goalkeeper, impressively communicates in German, French, English, Italian, Slovak, Spanish, and Czech. His remarkable linguistic skills have facilitated interactions with teammates and made him a respected figure in the diverse football landscape.

Source: TZ

Vincent94 (

)