11 commissioners dump PDP for APC in Sokoto as Tinubu begins rally.

No fewer than eleven commissioners in Sokoto State have dumped the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the state’s deputy governor, had previously announced his resignation from the main opposition party. This development came after his announcement.

The statement was reportedly made by Muhammad in a letter addressed to the PDP Ward Chairman of the Kware Ward in the State’s Kware Local Government Area.

Several hours prior to the ruling party’s campaign rally for the presidency, news of the defection broke in the media.

Thursday’s gathering is likely to be attended by Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, and Kashim Shettima, who is Tinubu’s running partner.

The defections are anticipated to be formally welcomed into the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari during the event.

As a lot of deflections from different parties have been witnessed while elections draw nearer, are more deflections to be anticipated?

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds

News )

