11 commissioners dump PDP for APC in Sokoto as Tinubu begins rally

Eleven commissioners in Sokoto State have defected to the All Progressives Congress, which is currently in power, from the Peoples Democratic Party.

The event happened in response to Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, the state’s deputy governor, announcing that he was leaving the main opposition party.

Muhammad reportedly revealed the information in a letter addressed to the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Ward Chairman of the Kware Ward in the State’s Kware Local Government Area, according to DAILY POST.

A few hours prior to the ruling party’s presidential campaign rally, news of the defection broke in the media.

According to the report obtained by dailypost, Bola Tinubu, the APC’s nominee for president, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate, are anticipated to arrive in the region on Thursday for a rally.

President Muhammadu Buhari is anticipated to formally welcome the defectors into the All Progressive Congress, APC, at the gathering. According to dailypost report.

