10th Senate: I Just Resumed, So I Don’t Know Anything About My Monthly Salary—Adams Oshiomhole

During an interview with Channels Television, Adams Oshiomhole, a Nigerian senator, stated that he just resumed in the senate and that he doesn’t know anything about his monthly salary because he hasn’t gotten any communication that relates to it. He added that his salary will be well known by the end of July, pointing out that they were inaugurated into the house on the 13th of May.

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole further stated that the national assembly was vandalised and that so many properties and furniture were carted away, including Televisions and carpet. He revealed that he had to use his money to replace some of them in his office.

 

According to him, “I’m still trying to understand exactly what the base structure of the national assembly is.” I’ve just resumed, and I’ve not received any communication telling me that this is my monthly salary, and I’m asking questions. I’m hoping that by the end of this month, now that we’re in July, somebody will tell me, and I’ll expect to be fully paid. But the last time, I think we were inaugurated on the 13th of July, and whether they calculate anything whatsoever as a result of saying we resume, let me tell you one thing the national assembly is not talking about. I don’t know why those who have a duty to speak are not speaking about it.”

Video Credit: Channels Television (47:46)

