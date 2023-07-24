10th Senate: “I Just Resumed, So I Don’t Know Anything About My Monthly Salary” – Adams Oshiomhole

During an interview with Channels Television, Nigerian Senator Adams Oshiomhole disclosed that he has recently resumed his position in the senate and has yet to receive any communication regarding his monthly salary. He expects to be informed about it by the end of July, as they were inaugurated into the house on the 13th of May.

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole also highlighted that the national assembly had experienced vandalism, resulting in the theft of numerous properties and furniture, including televisions and carpets. He further revealed that he had to use his personal funds to replace some of the missing items in his office.

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE (Watch The Video From 47:46)

He expressed, “I am still trying to comprehend the structure of the national assembly. As a new member, I have not received any communication regarding my monthly salary, and I am seeking answers. I hope that by the end of this month, now that we’re in July, someone will inform me, and I expect to be fully paid. However, it seems the national assembly is not addressing certain issues that deserve attention. I wonder why those responsible for speaking on these matters remain silent.”

Savigny (

)