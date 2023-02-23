104 Year Old Woman Supports Obi, Says He Will Transform Nigeria

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A 104-year-old woman, Iyom Josephine Ezeanyaeche, backed Labor Party presidential candidate Peter Obi to become president in Saturday’s election, saying they would make Nigeria an investment hub .

Ezeanyaeche, also known as Mama Africa, said this during a visit to the LP office in Abuja.

According to her, the fact that Obi was endorsed as the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was because he was considered number one among the four main candidates.

“The focus of his choice was on national orientation and was accepted for his visionary leadership, integrity, transparency, skill, ability, character, altruism, enlightenment, his upbringing and nationalism.

“Calling him for this honorable mission in our opinion will comfort Nigerians of a fresh start. “Obi will fix the economy and create jobs, if the economy is repaired it will be easier to fight insecurity, fight corruption and improve the social welfare of the people.

“Peter Obi will be passionate about implementing major constitutional changes that promote respect for power, financial union, and strengthen good governance and the rule of law.”

Ezeanyaeche said Obi has a great opportunity to permanently change the future of the country. And he has the personality, skill and ability to look at his previous accomplishments and performances.

She added that Obi will unite Nigerians in all its branches to make Nigeria one family.

She said Nigerians have long ceded power to the younger generation to take over the leadership to save them from the current situation. “The people of Nigeria will be healed of the wounds inflicted by incompetent leaders,” she said.

Party Chairman Mr. Juius Auber thanked Ezeanyaeche for believing in Obi to transform Nigeria.

Abure said that in the past few days, many political groups and parties have endorsed Obi because they knew he would.

“So I want to urge all of our supporters that on the 25th of this month, which is Saturday, they all go out and vote for Labour.

Aure said they had been assured by security agencies that they were aware of the incident. He added that LP trusts INEC, led by Professor Mamood Yakubu, to do the right thing.

“So I would like to take this opportunity to call on INEC that the standard they have set, the integrity they have built over the past year, they must crystallize that through their activism in this election.

“They have to be patriotic and put the interests of the country above all else and other interests.

“They must avoid the temptation to let this election be compromised. “I must also congratulate all the international observers who have spoken to me personally, to our party and to our candidate and have assured us that they will observe the election. and do the right thing.”

