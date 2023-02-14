100+ Romantic Valentine’s Day Messages, Val Wishes For Girls, Boys

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NewsOnline reports that Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.

This online news platform understands that Valentine’s Day is celebrated in honor of one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

To celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day 2023, Newsonline Nigeria Team compiled a great number of valentine’s messages that will assist you to wish your soulmate a happy Valentine’s day. You can send them as a valentine text, or in Valentine’s day card, even with flowers and gifts, the options are many. Scroll down and find the suitable one according to your needs.

My love for you has no end, no boundary. Happy Valentine’s Day my forever valentine.

You’re all that I need, sweetheart. Having you in my life feels like my dream come true.

I’ll never get tired of falling in love with you again and again. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I wish you a happy day full of love and kisses Happy valentine’s day my love ❤️

Happy Valentines Day! You are my sweetheart, and I am glad you’re mine.

I wrote your name in the sky, but the wind blew it away. I wrote your name in the sand, but the waves washed it away. I wrote your name in my heart, and forever it will stay. Happy Valentine’s Day 2023!

You are the sunshine of my life. Without you, everything is meaningless and nothing makes sense. Wishing you a happy valentine’s day!

Sending my love, some warm hugs, and lots of kisses your way this valentine’s day. I feel so lucky to be with you. I’ll never let you go. I swear.

I am the luckiest girlfriend in the world because you’re the best boyfriend in the whole universe. Proud to call you mine. Happy valentine.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the queen of my heart. Thanks for choosing me as your boyfriend.

Happy Valentine’s day my love. I’m so glad you chose me to be your forever Valentine.

Valentine’s Day is only one day out of the year, my love for you is the same on all the days of the year. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

Let’s be happy and in love, every day, like today! Happy Valentine’s Day, sweetheart ❤️

No distance can weaken our bond. Nothing can erase our memories from our minds. Our hearts will always be tied together with each other. Happy valentine’s day!

You are the most beautiful thing that happened in my life. Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetheart!

Happy Valentine’s Day my love. I couldn’t imagine my life without you by my side.

This special day just gives me another chance to express my love for you. Happy Valentine’s day my forever valentine.

I will never get tired of loving you. You are one of the blessings that I value the most. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I feel so lucky to have you right beside me, darling. Happy Valentine’s day, love of my life.

All that I ever want is to make you smile each moment together! Happy Valentine’s Day, love! Let’s make this day memorable, together!

A day without you is like a sky without a sun. I’ll be loving you till the day I die.

Plenty of love, Tons of sweet kisses, Hope that one day, I’ll be your Misses! Happy Valentines Day.

My heart is bleeding and the only person who can stop this is you. I’m waiting to have a great valentine’s day with you!

I have so many reasons to live for, but your smile comes to my mind first! I wish to make this Valentine’s Day the best one of your life!

Spread the love in the air and let everyone feel it in their hearts. Let us make this Valentine’s Day a great memory in our minds!

You have the power the light up my world with just a smile and make all my pains go away in with a blink of an eye. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I have the kind of love for you that never gets old and never goes away. I love you with all my heart. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy Valentines Day My Love

Happy Valentine’s Day my love! You are the most beautiful thing that ever happened to me! Never want to lose you!

My love, happy Valentine’s Day! I feel lucky to be yours. I simply wanted to express how much I love you this valentine’s day!

My dear love, thanks for being by my side through thick and thin. You are the most lovely thing that has ever happened to me. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Happy valentine’s day to my valentine! It’s like living in a dream to be with you. Love is a lovely journey, and I’m glad to experience this with you.

I wish you a very happy valentine’s day, my love. I hope you are able to cherish this wonderful day and feel all the love in the world!

I can’t express how much I love you. Thanks for your unwavering love, care, and support. Happy Valentine’s day my love ❤️

I cannot imagine living even one day without you. Wish you a very Happy Valentine’s Day, my darling. Each and every second I’ve spent with you has been one of the most wonderful times of my life.

Thanks for all the love, happiness, and adventure you have brought into my life. Every single day, I keep falling for you. Happy Valentine’s Day my love!

This day is another scope for me to express my eternal love for you. The love and care you shower me with every day are beyond everything. Thanks for being everything that I look for. Happy valentine’s day!

Your beauty, intelligence, and personality have never failed to amaze me. Wishing my sweet lover a happy valentine’s day. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.

This day is dedicated to celebrating love, but since I cherish you the most in my life, I want to celebrate you instead. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

I asked God for a flower, he gave me a bouquet. I asked God for a minute; he gave me a day. I asked God for true love; he gave me that too. I asked for an angel and he gave me you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Every valentine’s day is an occasion for me to remind you how much I care for you. And every time I try to make it more special than the last one! You brought happiness into my life when I needed it the most. I have nothing but true love from the core of my heart to give you in return. Happy valentine’s day!

Have the happiest valentine’s day my love. I will always be there for you when you need me. I’ll keep loving you until the day I die. Promise.

Life is filled with possibilities, uncertainties and mysteries. But you have made everything seem so perfect, and I wish nothing but happiness and love for you till the end of time. Happy Valentine’s Day, my beloved!

You’re my forever happy place and the only treasure that makes me the richest person in this universe. I can’t afford to lose you. Not for a single moment. You know!

To love is one thing, to be loved is another, but to be loved by the one you love is Everything. Your love makes my world colorful and happy. You’re the reason why I smile and you’re the reason why I cheer. Happy Valentine Day My Love!

Do you know why there are spaces between your fingers? So that I could fill in the spaces by holding your hand. Happy Valentines Day Dear.

In every dream, the best moment to share is to be with you. You make my day when I talk to you. Loving you is my favorite hobby which I will not stop doing. Happy Valentines Day 2023.

You are my sailor, my ship, and my captain and your love is like a strong, dark, mysterious sea that is forever there for me. I’m happiest when I am with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You may not know but your smile brings joy into my life and peace in my heart. I love you more than you know. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I love you because everything seems better since I met you. I like being around you. You make me happy in a way that no one could. When you’re with me, nothing else matters. With you, even the worst gets better. I love you, handsome.

Romantic Valentine Messages for Girlfriend

You’re the princess of my life. Wishing you a life full of my love on this Valentine’s Day!

Love is too weak a word for what I feel for you. One life is too small a time to express how madly I am in love with you. Happy Valentines Day my love.

For me, a day spent without you is a day wasted. I don’t want to waste this Valentine’s Day at all. Lots of love for you on this day!

The best love story happens when love comes from the heart and the lover comes from heaven. Thanks for being my girlfriend. Happy Valentine’s Day!

My valentine, I promise to be a perfect man for you, protect you from every harm, and love you till my last breath. Happy Valentine’s day!

Falling in love with you is like a roller coaster, where there are some ups and downs. But I’m enjoying this journey wholeheartedly. I never want this journey to come to an end.

Happy Valentine’s Day my princess. You’re the girl I’ve been dreaming about my whole life ❤️

I promise to keep you as my valentine for the rest of my life as I wish you a happy Valentine’s Day. I wish you to be by my side all the time.

A life without you is no life at all. The moments I spend with you are the best moments of my life. Happy valentine’s day my love!

Loving you is a magical experience that never ends. The best achievement of my life is discovering the way to your heart. Happy valentine’s day!

Love is a promise that no matter how many thorns come your way, you’ll always have a sweet-smelling rose around you. Happy Valentine’s Day to my lovely girlfriend!

When I hold you in my arms, I feel so calm. I am the luckiest boyfriend alive because I get to make you mine.

I never believed in love until I met you. And now, your love is everything I need to survive.

I hope this Valentine’s Day becomes sweet for both of us! Love you, girl!

Do you know what makes February 14th the best day of the year? Your presence and attention toward me, girl! Happy Valentine’s Day!

Romantic Valentine Wishes for Boyfriend

I can feel the love in the air when you’re with me. I don’t know if it’s magic or reality. Wishing you a happy valentine’s day my love!

You’re the reason why my world is so colorful and full of melodies. You’re the perfect boyfriend of my dreams. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️

Happy Valentine’s Day. My dear love, I cannot even think of having a life without you. You make me complete and I like it this way.

Cupid’s shot was right on target for my Valentine and I am so lucky to spend it with you. Thank you my soulmate for coming into my life. Happy Valentine’s Day.

Darling, no one understands me the way you do. Being with you is the only gift I want every valentine’s day. I love you so much! Happy Valentine’s Day, dear.

You are the man of my dream. My love for you is growing stronger day by day, and I can see my future with you. Happy Valentine’s Day, my handsome.

I think we are a match made in heaven! We did the perfect crime to steal each other’s hearts. Right? Happy Valentine’s Day, my bubble tea.

Being in life, alongside you – makes everything worth it. You make me the happiest person alive, babe. Happy Valentine’s Day.

This world is nothing but an illusion and the only real thing here is my love for you. I hope you know that already. Happy Valentine’s Day!

My life is worth living because you’re in it. No other reason comes even close. I’ll love you till my last breath. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You’re everything that I could ever want in a man – you’re smart, charming, handsome and caring. I would be a fool to let you get away. Happy Valentine’s Day to my special man!

Happy valentine sweetheart, I am so lost in your love. Please, hold me forever and never let me go. I will be dead without you.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the world’s best husband. My heart is yours forever. I love you.

Happy Valentine’s Day to my handsome man! I just want you to know that I love you today, tomorrow and forever!

I don’t know how to thank god for everything he has blessed me with. I only look forward to this Valentine’s Day to celebrate the love we share between us!

May the gracious almighty bless us with a happy and long married life! I want nothing else than your presence in my life forever!

Dear husband, for you, the other three hundred and sixty-four days are Valentine’s day in my life. Thank you for being there. Happy Valentine’s Day.

There is no greater honor than being loved by you because you are a gem of a person. Happy Valentine’s day dear husband.

You are the only person who can handle me in every situation without losing your nerve. You hold enormous love for me that makes you able to endure the crazy me. Thanks for being like this. Happy valentine’s Day.

You are one of the most caring and loving husbands anyone could ask for. I feel blessed to be your wife. Every day is valentine’s day for me when I have you. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️

Thank you, my husband, for being the shoulder when I needed to cry, for making me feel like I’m the most amazing thing that ever happened to your life! Happy Valentine’s Day!

Wishing my man, a happy valentine. I love you more than life itself.

You take me to the wonderland every time you hold me tight in your arms. I feel the safest when I’m with you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

Your touch makes me feel alive and warm on the coldest of days. You’re the perfect kind of gentleman that every woman dreams of. Happy Valentine’s Day!

The most caring and loving man in the world is here to celebrate with me today, and that makes this day extra special. Happy Valentine’s Day, Sweetheart!

Happy valentine hubby. It’s you who makes me believe that true love exists. I love you so much. Life is so awesome by your side.

No one understands me like you do. Thank you for being so supportive and careful. Wishing you a happy love day.

Happy Valentine my king. You’re the only person with whom I want to fall asleep and wake up every day.

There’s no such language that could explain how strong and devoted my love is for you. Thank you for making my life worth living. Happy Valentine’s Day, darling.

I want to love you more than anyone ever did and no one will ever do. I want to keep you forever with me no matter where life takes us!

Happy Valentine’s Day to the world’s best wife. I want you to know that you’re the reason behind my smile.

Happy Valentine’s day, love, the mother of my kids. You’re a beautiful woman both inside and out, and it amazes me how you beautifully handle household chores every day! Thank you for everything ❤️

Wishing my wife a very happy valentine’s day. May the day be filled with happiness and peace. And you receive all the love you deserve.

Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful wife! May your Valentine’s day be blessed with the heartiest of wishes and a mountain full of love.

Dear Wife, thanks for being part of my life and making it so much better than it ever was. Lots of love on this Valentine’s Day!

You’re the angel that came down from heaven to make one’s life beautiful. Luckily the person was me! Happy Valentine’s Day!

I love you and I don’t care if there’s any reason or not for loving you. I love you for everything that you are. And I’ll love you till my last breath!

I am thankful to the destiny and Lord for letting me have you in my life and making a great adventure out of it. May this love be tender and pure, honest and true!

I hardly need Valentine’s Day to express my love for you; I love you every hour of every day. To always and forever, together.

Thank you for completing my life and my family. Without you, I cannot imagine a single day of my life, darling. Happy Valentine’s day. I love you so much!

I have never said this to you before, but let me admit this today: Loving you is neither a choice nor an option; it is a necessity. I love you.

Getting a wife like you is a dream for most men, but for me, it’s a reality. And I’m thankful for this. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are not just the mother of my children but also the beat of my heart. You are not just the queen of this family but also the woman of my dreams. I love you.

You’re the one I choose to be with happily ever after. Thank you for coming into my life. Wishing you a happy valentine.

I love the way you take care of me. This valentine day, I promise to make more time to spend with you.

Romantic Valentines Day Wishes For Crush

Wishing you a happy valentine day. Please accept my love and be my lifetime partner.

My valentine’s day will be awesome if you decide to be my valentine. So, will you be my valentine?

Ever since I met you. I have been living in an illusion. Everything seems to be a lie and the only thing true is you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

You are the most beautiful girl I’ve ever met in my life. Your beauty got me stuck in the place I met you. Happy Valentine’s Day!

I love you more than my life. I promise to make you happy and do everything as you command. Will you be my valentine?

I can’t stop thinking about you. You’re always on my mind. I never get tired of thinking of you. Do me a favor, keep my heart, and be my valentine!

Today is the best day to express my feelings for you. I have a crush on you for many years and can’t wait to make my dream come true. Have a fantastic valentine, my crush!

Your beauty could have got me killed. Thankfully, I’m alive but injured in the heart. Now I want compensation. Happy Valentine’s Day, Crush!

Romantic Valentine Message For Him

Happy Valentine’s Day to my real man. Thanks for being so perfect.

Wishing my man, a happy valentine day. A handsome guy like you is one in a million. I’m glad to call you mine.

I wish a very happy Valentine’s Day to the most handsome man I could ask for. I love you more than words can say. Happy Valentine’s day, sweetheart.

Each day I fall in love with you all over again. I send you all the love this Valentine’s Day. May our love never stop growing!

I’m lucky enough to have found you. I hope you’ll let me love you like this forever. Happy valentine.

Happy Valentine’s Day my man. I love you because you truly believe in me without any doubt and hesitation.

Wishing the love of my life a fun-filled valentine celebration. Thank you for putting up with me all these years!

Happy Valentine’s Day love. You are nothing but my favorite lucky charm.

Romantic Valentine Message For Her

You make every day better and today is no exception. Have a happy valentine, my love!

Happy Valentine’s Day to the prettiest girl on this earth. There’s no better match than you and me. Aren’t we lucky?!

I want to promise you that I will always love you and support you since you are the love of my life. I am happy that you are a part of my life. Happy Valentine’s Day.

It still seems unbelievable that your lovely smile and sweet personality are all mine. I devote everything, my heart, and my love to you. A happy Valentine’s Day, my sunshine!

Happy valentine sweetie. I can’t believe I get to spend my whole life with someone as beautiful as you. You’re my wildest dream come true.

Happy Valentine’s Day girl. You are my shining star in the darkest night.

Wishing my woman, a happy valentine day. You’re my everything. I love you so much, sweetheart.

Happy Valentine’s Day my lady. Your stunning beauty and elegant attitude make me love you more every day.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the most special lady in my life. I love you to the milky way and back.