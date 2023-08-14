‘100 Killed, 59 Villages Dislodged By Taraba Crisis’

Kuteb people in Taraba State have cried out over the killing of their people and dislodging of about 59 communities in one year.

Leadership paper reported that, According to the Kutep people, more than 100 persons have been killed in Takum, Ussa local government areas and Yangtu special development area in the state within 12 months by gunmen.

The killings are still going on, according to Emmanuel Ukwen, president-general of Kuteb Worldwide, who made this claim in an interview with LEADERSHIP. Takum, Ussa, and Yangtu communities are facing the brunt of the violence.

He stated that the most recent attack on Tuesday took the lives of three persons and that innocent lives were wasted along with the destruction of assets worth hundreds of millions of naira.

Over 100 people have been killed in the past 12 months, according to Ukwen, who said that the killings have increased in frequency.

“The most recent was the incident on Tuesday, during which more than three of our guys were murdered.

When our brother was being taken to the hospital after being macheted in the farm, the killings started as a disagreement there.

Since then, villages all around the country have started attacking our communities. At least 59 villages have been taken over as of right now, according to Ukwen.

Findings showed that certain villages had experienced significant attacks, which resulted in many residents losing their lives and their homes.

The villages are Tati, Fawen Simta, Bassan, Muji 1, Muji 2, Tukog, Tati, Kumbo,Ucha, Nyido, Rimamnyang nyido, Kwentam 1 Lagos, Kwentam, Rimamndeyati, Alaha, Kpambo puri, Ripaenchin, Urerimam, Kpamshibe, Pangtso, Rubur Nyim (Jenuwa Kogi), Rikwenboi (Kwari), Acha Nyim, Sati Tsingnya, Rikwentwen, Rikwenmbakun, Fikyu Nyim, Fikyu Ndukwe, Rikwentumum, Kando, Kijwaen, Kongkaen, Sik and Kaku.

Additionally, Ukwen said that other villages, including Mbiya 1, Mbiya 2, Tamiya, Rikumcwo, Washing Rufu, Lumpa, Mbiya, Kabsi, Bura, Jwunyim, Waesi, and Shienda (Kpambo yashe), had been taken over.

Acha Sabka, Mzunki, Jenuwa Rikya, Jenewa Nyifiye, Jenuwa Ribasi, Jenuwa Ruwa, Rukur, Urerimam, Utobrimam, Titih, Kutika, Fangta, Paenko, and Fukrum are more communities affected by the wave of savage invasion.

The group demanded that the federal government step in to stop the deaths.

However, the state police public relations officer (PPRO) stated that the police were never overpowered by the level of insecurity in the state and said that Takum does not have any camps for internally displaced people (IDPs).

Saan1 (

)