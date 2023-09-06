100 days in office: FG highlights Tinubu’s achievements

The Federal government of Nigeria has highlighted some of the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last 100 days.In a statement signed and released by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, highlighted that Nigeria’s public debts, both local and foreign have been released following the Removal of Fuel Subsidy. The Fuel Subsidy regime has created a gaping hole in public finance and rendered the three tiers of government insolvent and incapable of meeting the needs of the Nigerians.

However, In solving the problems of debt inherited from the previous administration, the minister noted that President Bola Tinubu’s administration took a courageous decision “to remove the fuel subsidy to evert economic hardship.

Moreover, concerning the removal of the Fuel subsidy, President Tinubu took further steps to unify the multiple foreign exchange markets. All these steps were achieved by President Tinubu’s administration.

Furthermore, the statement noted that President Tinubu planned to relieve people’s pains after the Removal of Fuel Subsidy. In his plan, the Federal government rolled out intervention programs to help cushion the unintended negative impacts of the Removal of Fuel Subsidy. These interventions include working out with the Labour Congress about possible increments of minimum wage and salary. Also, the Federal Government will support state and local governments by providing fertilizers to farmers, grains to households, and cash transfers to people with low incomes.

Moreover, the Federal has plans to roll out over 11,000 CNG buses for affordable public transportation among others In Nigeria.

