10 years ago, BAT says that he returned to Nigeria with nothing; today he is richer than Osun— Phrank Shaibu

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, Special Assistant, Public Communications to Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu says that 10 years ago, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said that he returned to Nigeria after the June 12 elections with nothing, but today, in an interview, he said that he is richer than Osun state.

He further stated that the presidential flag bearer of the APC says that when he returns to Nigeria, he will have only five shirts, 2000 pounds, and jackets. In a viral video online, Asiwaju paid a visit to the king of Osun state in the state capital, where he boasted that he was richer than the state.

According to him, during the governorship campaign rally in Osun state in 2018, Bola Ahmed Tinubu told the crowd that the state did not have his kind of money. When he returned to Nigeria 10 years ago, he said that he came back with nothing, but today he is saying that he is richer than Osun State, he said.

