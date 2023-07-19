10 Ways to Reduce Your Car’s Fuel Consumption

Even while we are aware that engines need fuel to run, this does not preclude you from making a few little changes to help you save on fuel.

According to Mechanicbase, the following are 10 methods to reduce your car’s fuel consumption:

1. Keep tyres inflated

On the road, under-inflatedres have more rolling resistance. This suggests that as you go further, your tyres generate more rolling resistance and friction, increasing your fuel usage. If all of your tyres are 10 psi underinflated, you might use up to 10% less fuel.

2. Lose the weight in your boot

Consider your options carefully the next time you load up, especially if you frequently store emergency spares and everything else in the boot. Your car’s fuel consumption rises by 2% for every 50 kg it gains.

3. Utilise a cooling system while driving

When the windows are down above 80 km/h, wind resistance is high, which uses a lot more fuel. Contrary to what many people think, using the air conditioner while driving is fuel-efficient.

4. Don’t go too fast or too slow

When you’re driving along a highway, your engine needs to work very hard to overcome wind resistance. You will burn up to 15% more fuel at 100 km/h and 25% more at 110 km/h, respectively. That would tempt you to go slowly, but doing so would force your engine into a lower gear, which would burn more fuel. For the best fuel efficiency, it is therefore better to drive at a steady speed of 50 to 90 km/h on the highway.

5. Keep your balance while accelerating

It is best to utilise a low revolutions per minute (RPM) while pressing the accelerator. Because your engine uses less gasoline at lower, slower RPMs, it is excellent for fuel economy.

6. Don’t brake erratically

Slamming on the brakes takes more fuel because you have to re-accelerate afterwards especially if you drive too closely behind the car in front of you. In addition, tailgating is dangerous and has to be avoided.

7. Travel at top speed

To keep a constant speed in an automated car, use the cruise control. Additionally, whenever necessary, maintain your manual car in aigher ar. Each of these circumstances causes the engine to turn less frequently, which reduces fuel consumption.

8. Practice predictive driving

As you take your next step, think about the future. Instead of slamming on the brakes all the way to come to a complete stop, try slowing down as you approach the red light. Alternately, start speeding as soon as you reach the base of a hill rather than when you approach it. Avoid using your car’s aggressive acceleration while moving it from a complete stop or going up a hill because it will burn more fuel.

9. Plan your rush hour route

Your engine is put under a lot of stress in stop-start traffic, which increases fuel consumption. When possible, carefully plan your travel to and from work so that you can avoid the worst of peak traffic.

10. Avoid being idle for too long.

If you have to wait more than three minutes for something or someone, turn off your engine. Your engine continues to consume important fuel even when you are not moving.

The best way to maintain a high degree of fuel economy in your engine is to do routine vehicle maintenance. An engine’s parts work together in harmony. Poor maintenance will cause sludge and corrosion to accumulate between the parts, making it difficult for the engine to run correctly.

