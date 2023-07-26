10 Ways To Get Pink Lips Naturally

Are you tired of trying to hide discolored lips with lipstick? If you desire naturally pink, dewy soft lips, the good news is that achieving them is very much possible!

There are numerous home remedies and skincare rituals you can try to achieve pink lips permanently. By incorporating specific foods into your diet and following these practices, you can get pink lips fast. Let’s explore how to go about it as stated in an article published on WebMD website:

Causes of Dark Lips:

Lip discoloration is a common issue faced by many. Various factors can lead to sudden changes in lip color. Chain-smokers are more likely to have dark lips. While naturally pink lips indicate good health, dark, white, or blue lips may indicate underlying issues.

Contributing factors like dehydration, extreme sun exposure, and allergic reactions can lead to lip discoloration. Habitual lip sucking or smoking can also contribute to this problem. However, natural ingredients such as honey, rose oil, and almond oil can help heal discolored skin and bring back naturally pink lips.

Other reasons behind sudden lip discoloration:

Blood clots due to injury

Low blood sugar

Frostbite

Vitamin deficiency

Addison’s disease

Certain medications (cytotoxic drugs)

Pregnancy

10 Best Ways to Achieve Naturally Pink Lips:

Use A Sugar Scrub: Gently scrub the lips with a mixture of almond oil, honey, and sugar. The almond oil and honey provide moisture while the sugar exfoliates the dead skin. Regular use of this scrub can give you permanently pink lips.

Use Beetroot: Extract beetroot juice and apply it to your lips using your fingertips. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash it off. Repeat this twice a week to see quick results. The natural burgundy pigment in beetroot helps make your lips softer and pink.

Use Aloe Vera And Honey: Mix freshly extracted aloe vera gel with honey and apply it to your lips. Leave it for 15 minutes and wash it off for instant results. Both aloe vera and honey add hydration to your lips, making them soft and pink.

Exfoliate Regularly: Wet a napkin or a toothbrush and gently rub your lips to remove dead skin and improve blood circulation. Apply coconut oil or a natural lip balm at night for soft pink lips.

Use Sunscreen: Use a lip balm with SPF 15 or higher daily to protect your lips from sun damage.

Moisturize Regularly: Keep your lips moist at all times by using aloe vera gel or a pure bottled version.

Hydrate Internally: Drinking more water helps prevent dry and chapped skin, keeping your lips plump and moist.

Essential/Vitamin E Oil: Apply Vitamin E oil directly onto your lips to make them soft and pink.

Go Natural & Avoid Chemicals: Avoid chemical-laden lipsticks and use natural alternatives like pomegranate, beetroot, or raspberry juice for a pink hue.

Prime Your Lips: Before applying lipstick, brush your lips with almond or coconut oil, or use lip balm to keep your lips moisturized and prevent them from drying out.

What to Avoid:

Avoid products with excessive chemicals, especially long-stay lipsticks.

Always remove makeup before sleeping and apply lip balm or oil to moisturize your lips.

Mix peppermint oil with coconut or almond oil to improve blood circulation and lip moisture.

Avoid smoking as it can lead to darkening of the lips and premature wrinkles.

Foods to Eat for Pink Lips:

Tomatoes (rich in selenium, protecting lips from sun damage)

Coconut (moisturizes and keeps lips supple)

Walnuts (rich in omega-3 fatty acids, maintaining skin elasticity)

Curd/Yogurt (contains a protein that keeps skin firm and prevents wrinkles)

Green Tea (contains polyphenols, preventing sun damage and aging)

Honey (a natural moisturizer that prevents lip discoloration)

Aloe Vera (contains aloesin, controlling pigmentation and keeping lips pink)

Lemon (a detoxifying agent that gives lips a healthy glow)

Watermelon (keeps lips hydrated due to high water content)

Beetroot (provides minerals and vitamins for youthful and moisturized lips)

Berries (rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants for lip moisture and color)

Source: WebM Website

