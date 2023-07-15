10 Most Expensive Sales by Premier League clubs Based on the Transfer Fees Paid.

The Premier League has been a breeding ground for record-breaking transfer fees, with clubs parting ways with star players for staggering sums of money, without further ado we’ll be looking at the most expensive sales by EPL sides.

Topping the list is Philippe Coutinho’s move from Liverpool to Barcelona for a huge £142 million. Unfortunately, the Brazilian midfielder struggled to make his mark at Camp Nou and was subsequently loaned out before eventually being sold to Aston Villa.

Eden Hazard’s transfer from Chelsea to Real Madrid follows closely as the second most expensive sale. The Belgian winger joined Los Blancos for a mouthwatering fee of £142 million. However, Hazard’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu was plagued by injuries and limited playing time, leading to his recent contract termination.

The latest addition to the list is Declan Rice, who recently completed a £105 million move from West Ham to Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. Expectations are high for the talented midfielder as he embarks on a new chapter in his career.

Jack Grealish’s transfer to Manchester City ranks fourth in terms of the most expensive sales, amounting to £100 million. While the English playmaker endured a challenging debut season, he has since found his footing and made a significant impact for the reigning Premier League champions.

Photo source: Squawka Football

Romelu Lukaku’s move from Everton to Manchester United comes next, with a transfer fee of £90 million. Lukaku enjoyed a decent first season with the Red Devils before eventually being sold to Inter Milan.

Charlesayor (

)