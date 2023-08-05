NEWS

10 Modes Of Attack By Demons—Dr Dk Olukoya Reveals

Dr Dk Olukoya, the founder and presiding General Overseer of Yaba based Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, during a monthly programme held at the international headquarters of the ministry has revealed in his words, from 02:11:27 to 02:19:14 of the video some modes, through which demons do attack people. The cleric has revealed 10 different modes, through which demons attack. Below are the modes as revealed by the cleric.

1. Strike And Go; as revealed by the cleric, this is a situation whereby demons strike a person spiritually and leave. According to the cleric, this could also be recurring. They keep attacking and going, on and on.

2. Hit and run, and don’t come back; this is a sudden hit on people by demons. In this case, it is similar to a vehicle’s hitting a person and running off without coming back. Such demons attack people and run off.

3. Fiery darts; these are darts, or arrows, fired by demons into the life of a person. Darts can be targeted from anywhere to hit a person.

4. Stronghold in a person’s life; according to the cleric, this is power and principalities that are in charge of a person’s life.

5. Guidance Spirits; are spirits that are monitoring the life of a person.

6. Cursing spirits; are spirits that curse a person to ensure evil manifestations.

7. Marriage Power; demons could attack a person through marriage. They make the marriage worthless.

8. Covenant Power; this is an established ordinance that is binding, in the life of a person.

9. Staying or glueing power; these are demonic powers that cling to a person.

10. Cryptic Power; these are obscure Powers. They are unexplainable. They are in obscure and mysterious forms of attack on people.

