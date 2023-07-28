10 Healthy Ways to Gain Weight: Nigerian Foods Edition

Here are ten healthy ways to gain weight using readily accessible foods and snacks in Nigeria.

1. Protein-packed Meals:

Incorporate protein-rich dishes into your daily diet, such as beans and plantain porridge, grilled fish, or chicken stew. These meals provide essential amino acids, aiding muscle growth and repair.

2. Nutty Delights:

Nigeria boasts a variety of nuts like peanuts, cashews, and almonds. These calorie-dense snacks can be enjoyed as a standalone treat or added to meals for extra nutrition.

3. Wholesome Fruits:

Mangoes, bananas, and avocados are great fruit choices rich in healthy fats and natural sugars. Blend them into smoothies or enjoy them as snacks for added nutrients and calories.

4. Energy-filled Starches:

Opt for starchy vegetables like yams and sweet potatoes as well as complex carbohydrates like brown rice and whole-wheat bread. These foods provide sustained energy and promote weight gain.

5. Nourishing Beverages:

Instead of sugary sodas, choose nutritious beverages like fresh fruit juices, coconut water, and milkshakes made with natural ingredients. They offer extra calories while providing vital vitamins and minerals.

6. Fortified Pap (Akamu/Ogi):

Prepare pap with milk or groundnut for an energy-dense, easy-to-digest breakfast or snack option. Pap can be customized with toppings like honey or fruits for added taste.

7. Delicious Dried Fruits:

Dried fruits such as dates, raisins, and apricots are convenient, portable, and calorie-dense. They make for a healthy on-the-go snack or can be added to cereals and yogurt.

8. Nigerian Soups:

Indulge in traditional Nigerian soups like egusi, ogbono, and afang, enriched with vegetables and protein sources. Pair these with a generous portion of swallow (eba, fufu, or pounded yam) for a calorie-rich meal.

9. Healthy Oil Usage:

Use healthy oils like palm oil, coconut oil, and olive oil in cooking to add extra calories to your meals. They also contain essential nutrients beneficial for your overall health.

10. Snack Smartly:

Instead of sugary or processed snacks, opt for nutritious choices like roasted plantains, boiled eggs, or whole-grain crackers with peanut butter. These snacks provide valuable nutrients without compromising health.

