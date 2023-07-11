10 Best Managers In The World Currently

In order for football teams to achieve success, it is imperative to have exceptional leadership both on and off the field. Recognizing the significance of managerial prowess, ESPN has curated a list of the current top ten managers in the world. This selection is based on various criteria, including strategic acumen, adeptness in managing individuals, and the capability to inspire peak performance from their respective squads.

1. Erik ten Hag – Manchester United:

Erik ten Hag’s innovative tactics and focus on goal-oriented play have made him highly sought-after as a manager. With his track record of success at Ajax and his ability to nurture young players, he has the potential to be a game-changer for Manchester United in the future.

2. Roberto De Zerbi – Brighton & Hove Albion:

Roberto De Zerbi’s commitment to an engaging possession-based style of play has made Brighton an exciting club to watch. He has been praised for maximizing the potential of his team while keeping the games entertaining for the fans.

3. Simone Inzaghi – Inter Milan:

Simone Inzaghi’s tactical acumen and ability to foster team unity have played a crucial role in Inter Milan’s success. Their Serie A title victory under Inzaghi’s guidance is a testament to his leadership skills and his ability to support his club in achieving their goals.

4. Xavi – Barcelona:

Although Xavi is relatively new to management, he has already made an impact in the field. His deep understanding of Barcelona’s philosophy and his emphasis on possession-based play make him a promising candidate for future managerial success.

5. Jurgen Klopp – Liverpool:

Jurgen Klopp’s inspirational leadership has propelled Liverpool to become a formidable force in football. His implementation of counterpressing tactics and his ability to build a cohesive team were instrumental in securing Liverpool’s first Premier League title in 30 years.

6. Lionel Scaloni – Argentina:

Lionel Scaloni’s tenure as the coach of the Argentine national team has witnessed noticeable progress. His tactical adaptability and adept management of players played a vital role in Argentina’s triumph in the Copa America, reaffirming their status as a footballing powerhouse.

7. Pep Guardiola – Manchester City:

Pep Guardiola’s tactical acumen and methodical approach to the game have propelled Manchester City to a position of dominance. His talent for developing players and implementing an exhilarating style of play exemplifies his status as a top-tier manager.

8. Carlo Ancelotti – Real Madrid:

Throughout his illustrious managerial career, Carlo Ancelotti has overseen numerous prestigious clubs. With his wealth of experience and composed demeanor, he led Real Madrid to Champions League victory. His ability to guide star-studded teams to significant championships has garnered immense respect from fellow managers.

9. Luciano Spalletti – Napoli coach:

Luciano Spalletti’s perceptive tactical insights and knack for fostering team cohesion have resulted in improved performances for Napoli. Under his leadership, Napoli has transformed into a formidable team, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, discipline, and offensive versatility.

10. Mikel Arteta – Arsenal:

Mikel Arteta’s transition from player to manager has proven to be a success story. Through his astute tactical adjustments and focus on discipline, he has revitalized Arsenal. Arteta’s ability to instill a robust team ethic and unlock the potential of young players bodes well for the future of Arsenal.

Savigny (

)