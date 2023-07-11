1 thing I want to ask, Let’s put Asiwaju aside, who won election between Peter Obi And Atiku- Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, Former Ekiti state governor and PDP chieftain, said that one question he would like to ask is that, let us put Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu aside, who won the last presidential election, between Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP

Ayodele Fayose asked the question in a video uploaded by Sahara Reporters on their official Youtube channel a few minutes ago.

Seun Okinbaloye asked him that, PDP is saying, they won the last presidential election, and they are in court, asking that since he claim he is in PDP, did he think that PDP actually won that election.

The PDP chieftain, Ayodele Fayose said that the fact is that, the case is in court and they shouldn’t forget that or preempt the court. He said everybody can say he or she won the election, and that it is within their rights.

He said Peter Obi has right to claim he won, Atiku have the right to say he win and also it is within Tinubu’s right to also say he won the election. He said regardless, they are all in court.

However, Fayose then said,

“One thing I want to ask, let’s put Asiwaju aside, who won this election between Peter Obi and Atiku.”

He said assumably, they all said Asiwaju stole the election, who won between the duo. He said if that can’t be answered, we are just wasting time.



