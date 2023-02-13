1 of the G-5 governors is aggrieved that he lost election; he became inconsolable –Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Chief Dele Momodu, Director, Strategic communication, PDP presidential campaign council, said that one of the G-5 governors is aggrieved that he lost election and therefore became inconsolable.

Dele Momodu made the statement in an interview with the Arise during the Morning Show program when Ayo Ese-Mairo asked him an update about the 5 aggrieved governors who are saying they won’t support their party presidential candidates since he is talking about the APC internal wrangling too.

Dele Momodu responded that what they have in PDP is a civil war and what the APC has is a world war, “where governors are attacking their own president, attacking the leadership of their party frontally.

Dele Momodu explained that in their PDP party, it is true that 5 people (G-5 governors) are aggrieved.

“1 of them is aggrieved that he lost election, that is normal, some people lose election and they are able to go away quietly and some people lose election and they became inconsolable. So Nyesom Wike has been inconsolable. We’ve tried to console him, we have tried to advise, we have tried to plead with him and he has refused, that is his choice.

Dele Momodu then said that is small compared to the APC which he said it is a ” Volcanic eruption” because they are fighting as if the president is already out of power. “In fact governor, El-Rufai said that when Tinubu wins, they will reverse the policy of Buhari, have never heard such a thing in my life.”

Watch the video here



pecial (

)