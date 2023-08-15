NEWS

₦2M Given To Senators Isn't A Big Deal It's Too Small, What Can A Family Man Do With ₦2M? – David Aderinokun

The Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Ogun Central Senatorial District, during the just concluded general elections, Mr. David Aderinokun, has said that the ₦2 million that was given to senators is too small as holiday allowance, noting that the money shouldn’t be a big deal.

According to Vanguard paper report, Mr Aderinokun made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his verified twitter handle on Tuesday, demanding to know what a family man can do with the sum of ₦2 million.

Furthermore, he made it known that the Senators shouldn’t have made it public, claiming that making it public is a bit insensitive due to the plight of most Nigerians.

He wrote: “The 2m that was given to senators isn’t a big deal. It is even too small for a senator. What can a family man do with 2m Naira ($2k). Why are we making it a big deal. But they shouldn’t have made it public. Making it public is a bit insensitive to plight of Nigerians.”

It should be recalled that the Senate President, Senator Godwill Akpabio, during a special plenary session of the screening and confirmation of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, told his colleagues that the Clerk to the National Assembly, had wired money into their individual bank accounts in order to enjoy their annual holiday.

After a while, he withdrew the statement and informed the senators that he sent prayers to their various mailboxes to assist them to go on a safe journey and return back.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

