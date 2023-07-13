MOVIES & TV

VIDEO: Abolore A Short Film

“Abolore” is a captivating short film that delves into the poignant battles fought within the home, revealing a realm of challenges that rival the horrors of war. Directed by Aina Festus Proze and produced by Toba Larayetan, this compelling story follows the return of two soldiers, Abolore and Ogunmokun, who confront their families’ struggles with life and death. With its intriguing twists and turns, the film delves into important themes while highlighting the evolving landscape of Nigerian cinema.

