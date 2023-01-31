The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos: Downtown Promotions to Premiere the First Edition of Beauty Pageant

The internationally acclaimed production team of Downtown Promotions takes in a new, unique and refreshing direction yet again with the first edition of The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Beauty Pageant. The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos is a pageant that celebrates the beauty of the female form. The pageant will feature contestants of diverse backgrounds and will be a display of elegance, beauty and talent. The MBGLagos beauty pageant aims to promote Lagos State as a tourist destination and will also attract investment in hospitality, tourism, and real estate while celebrating the beauty and culture of Lagos State.

The first edition of The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos Beauty Pageant will be held in May 2023 at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, Nigeria. The pageant is open to all young women between the ages of 18-25. The contestants must be residents of Lagos State or have a Lagos State address. The event promises to bring together some of the most beautiful ladies from all over the State to compete for a chance to be crowned as ‘The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos’. The contestants are set to engage in various activities that will help them showcase their physical attributes and personality traits that make them beautiful as well as intelligent. This event boasts a host of activities that cut across the Elegushi beach clean-ups, visit to the Oba of Elegushi’s Palace, Bikini parties and so much more will characterize the First Edition of the Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos. The winner will receive 2.5 million naira, as well as other prizes sponsored by our partners.