EVENTS

EVENT: GoldHead DJ Fresh Set To Host Pool Party 5.0 On The 16th Of February 2023

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

On Thursday, February 16th, 2023, GoldHead DJ Fresh will throw one of his sexiest, classiest, and largest pool parties, which will completely take over the city of Ilorin. The GoldHead DJ Fresh Pool Party 5.0 is happening.

Come socialize, have fun, and make new friends at the pool party.

It’s going to be hot, intense, and, crazy, with Captain Fadolee, Ilorin’s wildest and most energetic hypeman and other hypemen.

Get your swimwear or bikinis, then go to Defobbs Bar and Lounge, Opposite Energy Filling Station along Basin Road in Ilorin.

You also don’t need a ticket since GoldHead DJ Fresh has you covered!.

The Event starts at 8 pm.

Contact 07068468728 or 07032267908 for information, sponsorship and also for table reservations.

47Vibez Media, your one-stop shop for Infotainment and Entertainment, powers and packages GoldHead DJ Fresh Pool Party 5.0.

Watch the promotional video below:

 

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 7 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

The Most Beautiful Girl in Lagos: Downtown Promotions to Premiere the First Edition of Beauty Pageant

2 weeks ago

Comedy & Music Event: High Voltage Doings⚡️ with RNB Debut in the City of Lagos April 23rd 2023

2 weeks ago

Alabi, Prosper Ochimana ad thers set to Minister in Jayclef Live in Concert, Abuja.

Dec 7, 2022

“Beer With Us Festival” Debut, Organizers Announce Date

Nov 28, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button