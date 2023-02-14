EVENT: GoldHead DJ Fresh Set To Host Pool Party 5.0 On The 16th Of February 2023

On Thursday, February 16th, 2023, GoldHead DJ Fresh will throw one of his sexiest, classiest, and largest pool parties, which will completely take over the city of Ilorin. The GoldHead DJ Fresh Pool Party 5.0 is happening.

Come socialize, have fun, and make new friends at the pool party.

It’s going to be hot, intense, and, crazy, with Captain Fadolee, Ilorin’s wildest and most energetic hypeman and other hypemen.

Get your swimwear or bikinis, then go to Defobbs Bar and Lounge, Opposite Energy Filling Station along Basin Road in Ilorin.

You also don’t need a ticket since GoldHead DJ Fresh has you covered!.

The Event starts at 8 pm.

Contact 07068468728 or 07032267908 for information, sponsorship and also for table reservations.

47Vibez Media, your one-stop shop for Infotainment and Entertainment, powers and packages GoldHead DJ Fresh Pool Party 5.0.

Watch the promotional video below: