Comedy & Music Event: High Voltage Doings⚡️ with RNB Debut in the City of Lagos April 23rd 2023

High Voltage Doings ️ with RNB Debut in the City of Lagos April 23rd 2023

With over a decade of experience in the radio industry and five years of honing my craft as An MC & Stand Up Comedian in Lagos, I (EmmCee RNB) have built a dedicated fan base of over 30,000 followers across various social media platforms and millions of listenership on radio. Now, in response to popular demand, I am excited to announce my upcoming comedy and music show, “High Voltage Doings with RNB” which is set to take place on April 23rd, 2023 at Terra Kulture. The theme for this debut event is “My Responsibility,” as I reflect on my five years of working and performing in Lagos.

I am inviting you to join me on this journey as family & supporters. I look forward to seeing you there as we create a memorable and successful event together .

