Comedy & Music Event: High Voltage Doings⚡️ with RNB Debut in the City of Lagos April 23rd 2023

High Voltage Doings⚡️ with RNB Debut in the City of Lagos April 23rd 2023

With over a decade of experience in the radio industry and five years of honing my craft as An MC & Stand Up Comedian in Lagos, I (EmmCee RNB) have built a dedicated fan base of over 30,000 followers across various social media platforms and millions of listenership on radio. Now, in response to popular demand, I am excited to announce my upcoming comedy and music show, “High Voltage Doings⚡ with RNB” which is set to take place on April 23rd, 2023 at Terra Kulture. The theme for this debut event is “My Responsibility,” as I reflect on my five years of working and performing in Lagos.

I am inviting you to join me on this journey as family & supporters. I look forward to seeing you there as we create a memorable and successful event together .


 Best Regards.
 

WorldOBoBay EmmCee RNB
On Air Personality (OAP), NAIJA 102.7FM. 

(Mobile) +234 807 245 7808  

(Email)  EmmCeeRNB[email protected] 

(IG/Twitter/FB) @RNB_Ayo 

