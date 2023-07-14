Yvonne Jegede Reacts As Actress Ini Edo Shares New Photos Of Herself In Corset Outfit

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has used her new Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did it again by appearing in a gorgeous outfit. Upon seeing her post, her fans, including her movie colleague, Yvonne Jegede, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

This time, she showed up in a corset outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She looked cool and relaxed as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “Brown sugar. A beautiful creation of God.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

After coming across her post, her movie colleague, Yvonne Jegede, was quick to react by saying, “Baby girl.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by her positive comment.

