ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Yvonne Jegede Reacts As Actress Ini Edo Shares New Photos Of Herself In Corset Outfit

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 343 1 minute read

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has used her new Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did it again by appearing in a gorgeous outfit. Upon seeing her post, her fans, including her movie colleague, Yvonne Jegede, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

This time, she showed up in a corset outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She looked cool and relaxed as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “Brown sugar. A beautiful creation of God.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans as they reacted to them.

After coming across her post, her movie colleague, Yvonne Jegede, was quick to react by saying, “Baby girl.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by her positive comment.

Worldnewsreporter (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 13 mins ago
0 343 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Most Popular Nigerian Producer Tags And Faces Behind Them

3 mins ago

Toke Makinwa Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Herself

26 mins ago

Fans react to stunning photos of Ini Edo

39 mins ago

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo shows off beauty in recent photos

52 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button