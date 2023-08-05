Yvonne Jegede, others React As Actress Ini Edo Shares New Photos Of Herself On Instagram

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has used her new Instagram post to show off her beauty to her fans. She is someone who loves to showcase her beauty in different outfits on social media, and she did the same again by appearing in a beautiful outfit. Upon coming across her post, her fans, including actress Yvonne Jegede, could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

In her new post, she showed up in a top and leggings that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a beautiful hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on a sunshade and a handbag as she took the pictures in a standing position.

She captioned her post by saying, “Keep your face towards the sunshine, the shadows will fall behind you.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans, who reacted to them.

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede was quick to react by saying, “Brown sugar in my tea.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by her positive comment.

