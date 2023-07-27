Yul was my Crush, I do not know what Happened When you Came into his Life- Blessing CEO tells Judy.

Nigerian controversial relationship counselor, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO has taken to social media to drag the second wife of Yul Edochie, Judy Austin Yul-Edochie, following her marriage with the veteran actor and the controversies surrounding such marriage.

Recall that Nollywood actress Judy Austin, had few days ago, taken to the official Facebook page of her spouse, Yul Edochie to tackle those that have been criticizing him for not mourning his first son. According to the brand influencer, she will fight for her husband and people should leave him to mourn the loss of his son the way he wants to.

And so Blessing CEO in reaction to such statement, asked Judy Austin stop disrespecting her husband, adding that Yul Edochie should also control Judy Austin since she is staying with him as his wife.

Blessing CEO said;

“I have been trying so hard not to come into this matter, a lot of people have reached out to me and say Blessing you’re partial, the reason why I’ve not interfered is because Yul Edochie is kind of a friend to me, not like a very close friend but we know each other, we’ve chatted and I’ve met him before. When the news of polygamy came out, I came out and say there’s nothing wrong with polygamy and I’m still saying the same thing because it allows it in Africa. Now when a woman is not comfortable when her husband brings in another woman, she leaves and that’s what May Edochie has been doing, she has been calm, she has been quiet, she has not said anything bad about Yul on social media, she’s been respecting herself. With all these drama that’s going on, she lost her first son. Judy can you just sh*t up, you’re watering down Yul Edochie’s personality, Yul was one man that if he talks everywhere shakes, Yul was my crush, he was a man with integrity and so much respect, the moment you came into his life I don’t know what happened, I don’t know what he saw in you, I don’t know the fact that you marry a woman that you cannot control, a woman that can just go to your Facebook account and start saying r*bbish.”

“Your wife is mourning, your kids are mourning and everytime Judy will come and carry ring light and be telling us n*nsense and you will be calling her Ijele, what’s all that r*bbish for? You’re insulting his personality, I don’t know how long you’ve known Yul Edochie, he was a brand himself, he was loved by many, now I don’t think people want to watch Yul Edochie’s movies again, he had this ginger but you came and watered it down. Judy rest, you’re even lucky that May is a soft woman, she’s not ready to fight. You said we should allow him to mourn his child, we have now you rest, is it not you that keeps bringing it up, today you will sing in the car, tomorrow you will shout praise the Lord! Yul please, you’ve lost that integrity, I’m a controversial woman and it’s easy for me to just pick up my life, but you’re a man and a woman cannot stay under your roof and you cannot control her, a second wife for that matter. May Edochie did not bring you this kind of embarrassment in the years you people were married, it did not even reach one or two years this one entered, everywhere is messed up. She has messed up your career and your name”.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Goodnewschi (

)