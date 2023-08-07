Yul Edochie reacts to recent comment by his dad about his marriage to his 2nd wife, Judy

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has reacted to his dad, Pete Edochie’s recent comment about his second marriage to actress, Judy Austin.

The news was shared by Instablog on Monday, August 7, 2023.

If you recall, Chief Pete Edochie had in a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo. He said that he didn’t know when his son Yul took actress Judy Austin as a second wife and he was taken by surprise.

The veteran Nollywood actor also praised Yul’s first wife, May Edochie and said she’s the one responsible for making Yul’s home successful.

Yul took to his social media platform and reacted saying that a lot of people don’t know the details of what happened but it’ll soon be made public.

In his words, “Many people don’t know the real story. The real story will come out soon. Chief Pete Edochie, Judy Austin, Yul Edochie.”

The post stirred mixed reactions in the comment section.

