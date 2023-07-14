ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Yul Edochie Causes A Stir With His Wife, Judy Austin On Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read

Yul Edochie is a Nollywood actor and he’s married to Judy Austin. Yul Edochie alledgedly has two wives and he decided to entertain his fans online with a lovely photo of himself and Judy Austin his verified Instagram handle.

Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin are spending quality time together and his recent post on Instagram triggered some controversial comments online. In his post, he’s thankful to God for giving him a wife like Judy Austin, and he alledgedly said she’s peaceful. Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin are looking happy and they were also able to make a fashion statement through their fashion display.

Yul Edochie is looking smart in his outfit. He’s seen wearing a polo and a jean trouser. The combination of his outfit gave him a good combo. His wife, Judy Austin is looking attractive in her outfit and her accessories enhanced the beauty of her appearance. Yul Edochie captioned his post saying;

“Peace, thank you lord”.

Check out some comments below.

Kellyblog (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Most Popular Nigerian Producer Tags And Faces Behind Them

3 mins ago

Yvonne Jegede Reacts As Actress Ini Edo Shares New Photos Of Herself In Corset Outfit

13 mins ago

Toke Makinwa Stirs Reactions With New Photos Of Herself

26 mins ago

Fans react to stunning photos of Ini Edo

38 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button