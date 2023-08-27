You’ve Taken Cross, So I’ll Move To The Next Available Guy – Ilebaye To Kimoprah

Ilebaye has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she told Kimoprah that Kimoprah has taken CrossDaBoss, and she said that she’ll move to the next available guy, Ilebaye said that CrossDaBoss is not a guy that’s worth fighting for, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as everyone was surprised and overwhelmed with the statement of Ilebaye to Kimoprah.

Recall that Kimoprah said she was going to stay away from CrossDaBoss because CrossDaBoss kissed Ilebaye, and she was pissed off about it. The triangle is going on and on in the Big Brother Naija All Stars Season Eight Show, and it’s getting interesting and dramatic in the Big Brother’s House.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the statement their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Ilebaye was most likely under the influence of the alcohol she took during the Saturday night party, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public.

