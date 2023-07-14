“You’re Growing So Fast” Timi Dakolo Tells His Beautiful Daughter As She Turns 11 (Photos)

Mothers don’t take anything for granted when it comes to birthday celebrations for their kids. Singer Timi Dakolo is elated to celebrate his lovely daughter as she turns 11 today. He took to social media to specially honour the celebrant. In the caption, the award-winning singer told his daughter that she is growing up so fast.

Children are gifts from God, and their development excites parents in a unique way. This is why they never fail to make their parents’ faces brighter. In line with this, Timi flaunted pictures of her beautiful daughter, who just turned 11. In the mood of the moment, he wrote, “You are growing so fast.”

Birthday celebrations create lovely, long-lasting memories. This is why Nollywood exists. It’s not just beautiful memories for Timi, but also a time to show love to his daughter. The entertainment star also made time to write down prayers and lovely words. For him, his daughter is getting mature quickly.

Pictures are credited to Instagram.

Evangel4u (

)