You Will Make It Through. Because I Know You Are Going Through A Lot – Uncle Elendu To Angela Okorie

Nollywood actress turned singer Angela Okorie went after her colleague Uche Elendu last Thursday when she turned 40 and berated her, accusing the actress of faking her age. In several Instagram posts, the Legit Queen, as her fans fondly call her, dared Elendu to respond to his rant. She called out the actor, who she says was once her closest friend, describing him as a “demonic friend”. She remembered how Uche Elendu betrayed her when she was at her worst.

Angela opened old wounds by sharing a heartbreaking video of herself lying critically in a hospital bed after narrowly escaping death in 2019 in an attack by suspected armed robbers. She accused Elendus of recording her condition on video while she was in the hospital and sending it to bloggers. “A friend who took a video of her friend in this condition and sent it to the bloggers of a friend? I ask again. They mocked me in my pain. All of you who laughed at the pain of others, tomorrow is not allowed. They pretend to love me, but they are all jealous of what God put in me,” she wrote on Instagram. Angela continued the tirade on Wednesday when she made another post on Instagram where she called Uche Elendus a “low budget fool”, adding that the actor, who she claims is over 40 years old, got her birth certificate from the illegally popular street of Oluwole in Lagos Island. He also slammed curvy actress Anita Joseph, saying her career is over.

However, Elendu responded to Angela Okorie’s outbursts in a chat with NollyNow and said, “She will make it through. Guess what! She is going through a lot. I am praying for her. I’m sure she’ll be fine.” The mother-of-one also added in an Instagram post, “All eyes on me.”

