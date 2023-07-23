You Should Pull Down That Video And Apologize For Hurting The Entire Muslims – Ali Nuhu To Davido

Kannywood veteran actor, Ali Nuhu recently expressed his concerns on his official Instagram page regarding a video posted by popular Nigerian singer Davido on Twitter. In his argument, Ali Nuhu conveyed his condemnation of the video’s concept, which starred people dressed and praying like Muslims. In Ali Nuhu’s statements, he affirmed the importance of creativity in several fields but underlined the need to honor other people’s religions, cultures, and traditions. He further stated that the video’s description of Muslims was entirely unsuitable in Islam and called on the singer to remove the video and issue an apology for damaging the sentiments of the entire Muslim community. As a significance of his concerns, Ali Nuhu cited that he has decided to cancel Davido.

The video in concern was a snippet from the upcoming music video of Davido’s recent signee, Logos Olori and this incident occurred just hours after Davido posted it on his Twitter page.

