You Scattered Your Life Because Of Man, A Man That Left You To Follow Ass-Tboss Says To Carlee Russell

Former BBN star, Tboss, has expressed her thoughts on the recent news about Carlee Russell’s firing from her job at the Woodhouse spa in Birmingham. Carlee’s alleged suspicious kidnapping has not only affected her personally but also had severe repercussions on her co-workers and the business itself.

In response to the news, Tboss took to social media to share her reaction. She seemed to empathize with Carlee’s situation, highlighting the destructive power that relationships can sometimes have on one’s life. Tboss urged Carlee not to sacrifice her well-being and happiness for a man who seemingly abandoned her for someone else.

The alleged rumor of Carlee orchestrating her own kidnapping to spite her boyfriend has created a storm of negative consequences for her former workplace. Stuart Rome, the owner of the Woodhouse spa, mentioned that the incident had deeply affected the staff, leaving them devastated and struggling to cope with the aftermath. Negative reviews and comments flooded the business’s online platforms, leading them to take measures to mitigate the damage caused by the affiliation with Carlee.

