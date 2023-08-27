You Never Did Anything For Me In Our Friendship – Angel BJ Smith To CrossDaBoss

Angel BJ Smith has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she accused CrossDaBoss of not doing anything for her in their friendship, Angel BJ Smith said that CrossDaBoss is only praying for her, and she said that she’s the only one doing things for him, and she said she cooked for him, sent him money, took care of him when he was sick, and he didn’t reciprocate, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as Angel BJ Smith and CrossDaBoss were ironing things out between each other.

The viewers were very happy and excited seeing CrossDaBoss and Angel BJ Smith talking about their differences, and people hoped that they could settle whatever happened between them.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the video their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Their fans and supporters reacted to the video their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

