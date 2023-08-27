ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

You Never Did Anything For Me In Our Friendship – Angel BJ Smith To CrossDaBoss

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Angel BJ Smith has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she accused CrossDaBoss of not doing anything for her in their friendship, Angel BJ Smith said that CrossDaBoss is only praying for her, and she said that she’s the only one doing things for him, and she said she cooked for him, sent him money, took care of him when he was sick, and he didn’t reciprocate, and this generated several reactions and comments from the public, as Angel BJ Smith and CrossDaBoss were ironing things out between each other.

The viewers were very happy and excited seeing CrossDaBoss and Angel BJ Smith talking about their differences, and people hoped that they could settle whatever happened between them.

Several celebrities and public figures reacted to the video their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others. Their fans and supporters reacted to the video their official social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, amongst others.

Check out the tweet below;

﻿

Sola_rayo (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Dancer, Jane Mena Shares Beautiful Photos of her Family.

15 mins ago

Reactions as BBNaija star Alex shares outstanding photos on Instagram

29 mins ago

When I Go For Castings, They Do Tell Me That They Don’t Like The Tribal Mark On My Face – Modelster

2 hours ago

Reactions As Uche Jombo Shows Off Her Beauty In Lovely Photos

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button