You Need Not Dress Slutty For All Characters In Movies All In Bid To Show Your Body” Hadiza Abubakar

Yoruba movie actress, Hadiza Abubakar has used her Instagram post to advise her female colleagues against indecent dressing while on a movie set. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she disclosed that they do not need to dress slutty for all the characters they play in movies in a bid to show off their bodies.

She urged her colleagues to wear clothes that were in line with the type of character they were playing in movies. She made it known whether they enlarge their bumbum or if it is natural, saying that it is pretty and every woman is beautiful.

In the statement she made on her Instagram story, she said, “You need not dress slutty for all characters in movies in bid to show your body. Whether we do bumbum or it’s natural, it’s pretty, and every woman is beautiful. But please, inside the film, wear clothes that tallies with the character you are playing.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent, which has helped her achieve more fame.

