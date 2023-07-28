You Can’t Snatch The Husband Of Everywoman, Release Yul – Rita Edochie tells reacts

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, recently triggered lots reactions among social media users as she shared a post asking for the release of Yul Edochie.

Rita, who is Yul’s aunt, is married to Pete Edochie’s younger brother, Tony.

Meanwhile, since Yul Edochie got married to his second wife any Nigerians including his first wife never stopped the marriage as they been dragged on social media.

In a recent update published in the webpage of Premium Times paper, it was revealed that Rita Edochie shared a content on her Instagram page, warning the second wife of the actor to return him to his family.

Her caption read, “Snatch my husband anyhow; I will correct you by sending you to God knows where.

“No, be every woman you fit snatch him, husband, now. For you wey snatch Yul, time don come to release am. Yes, na I talk am. I am still fear that fears fear”.

