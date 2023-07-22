You Asked Me To Toast Her But You Still Went To Tell Her Not To Marry Me”Actor Rasak Ajani To Bimpe Akintunde

Yoruba movie actor, Rasak Ajani, recently took to his Instagram page to express his feelings about a situation involving his colleague, actress Bimpe Akintunde. According to his post, Rasak accused Bimpe of interfering in his romantic relationship with actress Bimbo Thomas.

In the video shared on his Instagram, Rasak revealed that it was actually Bimpe who encouraged him to pursue Bimbo Thomas. The three of them had attended a party together, and Bimpe advised Rasak to make his move towards Bimbo. Following the party, Rasak and Bimbo had a pleasant time together in her car, during which he expressed his love for her.

However, things took an unexpected turn when Rasak attempted to contact Bimbo after the ride. She started to ignore his advances, leaving him confused and hurt. In his statement, Rasak accused Bimpe of being the one who influenced Bimbo’s change of heart, allegedly advising her not to marry him.

Click the link to watch the video

Despite this apparent setback, Rasak remained steadfast and determined in his love for Bimbo Thomas. He confidently asserted that regardless of the obstacles, he and Bimbo would eventually get married.

Rasak Ajani has gained significant recognition and popularity in the Yoruba movie industry due to his impressive talent, which has contributed to his rise to fame.

Akumaa47 (

)