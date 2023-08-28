Yorubas Started Nollywood And They Own The Industry” -Actress Aisha Lawal Educates Critics

During an interview with Tribune Online, Aisha Lawal, a Nollywood actress and film producer, asserted that the Yoruba community holds the origins of Nollywood and maintains a significant influence over the film industry. Her statement triggered debates online regarding tribal affiliations. The Yoruba actress shared this perspective in which she discussed her involvement in “Awujale” and the importance of preserving historical records.

When prompted about her thoughts on streaming platforms entering and investing in the market, as well as the Yoruba segment of Nollywood catching up, she responded, “The industry belongs to us. Go back to your research. The Yoruba people are the foundation of the industry. If you delve into your research, you’ll find references from figures like Ade Love and Hubert Ogunde.”

“I won’t delve into specifics, but if you meticulously research, you’ll discover that we established this industry, and it remains under Yoruba ownership. Though errors were made, we aren’t attempting to make amends; we have already risen. Presently, everyone desires to create a Yoruba movie,” she added.

squareblogge (

)