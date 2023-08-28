ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Yorubas Started Nollywood And They Own The Industry — Actress Aisha Lawal Educates Critics

Aisha Lawal, a Nollywood actress and film producer, claimed that the Yorubas founded nollywood and control the film industry, which sparked online tribal controversies. This statement was made by the Yoruba actress in an interview with Tribune Online in which she discussed her part in “Awujale” and the value of historical documentation.

When questioned about what she believes critics are saying about streaming platforms joining the market, investing in it, and how the Yoruba sector of Nollywood is catching up, she responded that. The industry is ours. Return to your research. The Yoruba people own the industry. Returning to your research, you’ll hear from authors like Ade Love and Hubert Ogunde.

I won’t get into specifics. However, if you do your research thoroughly, you will learn that we founded this industry and that Yorubas own it. We made a mistake, but we’re not trying to make up for it. We’ve already arrived. Everyone wants to film a Yoruba movie right now. she remarked.

