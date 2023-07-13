Yetunde Barnabas Rocks Matching Native Outfit With Mom As She Marks Her Birthday

Popular actress and filmmaker, Yetunde Barnabas aka Miss Pepeiye has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos with her mother as she marks her birthday. The delectable actress stuns in a matching native outfit with her beloved mother as they show off their beauty.

Miss Pepeiye called her mother sweet sixteen mama, noting that this is where she got her fine body and beauty from. Yetty prayed that God will continue to bless, protect, and guide her mother. She added that she will continue to eat the fruit of her labor and that no one will replace her.

Her caption reads, “Happy birthday to my sweet mother. My sweet sixteen. This is where I got my fine body from”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Happy Birthday to Iya(Mama) Pelumi.

Source: Instagram

EssienAkpan (

)