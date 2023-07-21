Yahoo Is Not The Way, Many Of Them Cannot Shower And They Can’t Help Their Mother – Frank Edwards

Nigerian gospel singer, Frank Edward, has openly expressed his concerns about the lifestyle of those involved in internet fraud, commonly known as “Yahoo Boys.” In a recent video making rounds online, the singer’s statement unveils a distressing reality where many of these individuals not only lead extravagant lives but also neglect personal hygiene and fail to fulfill their responsibilities towards their families, particularly their mothers.

He said, “Yahoo is not the way. Yahoo plus is not the way. And I tell you the truth, and I don’t hide anything. I don’t know of any Yahoo plus or anything that is wealthier than I am. I sleep in my house and I have peace. Most of those build houses, they can’t sleep at night. Some of them don’t shower.

They use a lot of perfumes because they have told them you can not shower. So they buy a lot of perfumes and apply it thinking it will make any difference. What is the point of having money and they said you can’t help your mother? They’ve said don’t help your family with this money. Is that one money?”

Yahoo Boys have become synonymous with online fraud, employing various deceitful tactics to swindle innocent victims and amass unearned wealth. Their flamboyant displays of riches, often showcased on social media, have raised concerns about the values and ethics propagated by such actions.

Frank Edward’s message serves as an urgent call to action, urging both the Nigerian government and civil society to come together to address the root causes of cybercrime and create a safer, more prosperous future for the nation’s youth. It is high time to collectively reject the allure of quick riches through illegal means and instead embrace the path of righteousness and legitimate success.

Watch the video below

