“Wow My Birthday Is In Two Weeks Not Me Still Thinking It’s Still In 6 Months Time” Apet Modella Says

Esther Gabriella Abimbola better known as Apet Modella, an inspiring Nollywood actor from Nigeria, make up artist, and content creator, has recently thrilled many of her fans on Instagram as she shares new photos of herself. In the photos, she was seen on a brown colored two piece outfit which matched the color of her skin and was seen on a neatly done make up which enhanced her beauty in the outfit. She was also seen on a nice looking hairdo which matched the color of the outfit she showed up on. She was seen holding a small but beautiful white hand bag as she took the photos in different positions.

Even as she shared the photos, she never failed to accompany them with a write up. In her words, “wow my birthday is in two weeks not me still thinking it’s still in 6 months time.”

Amongst the many fans who reacted, were some who reacted to the write up she gave the photos.

