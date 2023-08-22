Women Are Doing Well In Nollywood But Men Needs To Stop Begging Them For Movie Roles”Keppy Ekpenyong

Nollywood actor, Keppy Bassey has used his latest interview with Chude, to reveal that women have been doing very well in the Nollywood movie industry and also advised that men should stop begging them for movie roles so as to gain more respect from them.

He disclosed that the women in the movie industry have been making waves and that they take care of their male counterparts by featuring them in their movies. He made it known that becoming an actor is one of the best decisions he has made in his career because he gets joy from acting.

In the statement he made during the interview, he said, “Women are doing well in Nollywood, but men need to stop begging them for movie roles. Women are the ones taking care of us because they feature us in their movies. Becoming an actor is one of the best decisions I have made in my career because I derive so much from acting.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his colleagues in the movie industry, thanks to his talent and versatility in movies, which has helped him achieve more fame.

