Women Are Doing Well In Nollywood But Men Need To Stop Begging Them For Movie Roles”-Keppy Ekpenyong

Nollywood actor, Keppy Bassey has used his latest interview with Chude, to reveal that women have been doing very well in the Nollywood movie industry and also advised that men should stop begging them for movie roles so as to gain more respect from them.

During the conversation, he shared that the female presence in the film industry has been influential and that they support their male colleagues by including them in their film projects. Keppy Bassey expressed his satisfaction with his choice to pursue acting, describing it as one of the most rewarding decisions in his career.

In the statement he made during the interview, he said, “Women are doing well in Nollywood, but men need to stop begging them for movie roles. Women are the ones taking care of us because they feature us in their movies. Becoming an actor is one of the best decisions I have made in my career because I derive so much from acting.”

