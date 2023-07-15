Woli Agba Shares Old Video Drama With Dele Omo Woli As He Gives Glory To God For Everything

Popular Comedy, and gospel minister, Ayo Ajewole has sparked a lot of reactions on social media from his lovely fans, and followers as he took to his Instagram page to share few minutes old drama video with his colleagues, Dele Omo Woli and others to appreciate God for everything and how far he has brought them in the ministrations. He wrote: If you have been on this page since this time. I thank God on our behalf for the gift of life. I prostrate to say, thank you for your support and not leaving when some people left. Thank you for your prayers and Good wishes. Do you still give your offerings? Or you are thinking Daddy has built a Cathedral. Consistency will be frustrated without continuous result. Glory to God!

Ayo Ajeowole better known by his stage name as Woli Agba is a Nigerian Popular Comedian, Actor, Gospel minister, Compere, Father, Husband, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 4,700,000 followers on his page. He is well known for his comic roles in his drama ministrations and used to make people laughing. His unique way of acting drama with his colleagues is loved and cherished by his fans.

