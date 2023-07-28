“With my money, I can get any woman I want” – Whitemoney brags

Nigerian singer, songwriter, and reality TV star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, better known as Whitemoney, recently opened up about the numerous challenges he faced from both women and men, as well as his friends before achieving success by winning Big Brother Naija season 6.

In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, he candidly revealed the frustrations he encountered along his journey.

Whitemoney shared that he experienced multiple setbacks, especially in the entertainment industry. Record labels rejected him when he tried to pursue a career as an artist. Auditions for billboards were met with disappointment as well.

Even in his personal life, he faced rejection from women who perceived him as just a good-looking but financially unstable individual. However, with his newfound financial success, he expressed how he can now afford to buy affection and attract any woman he desires, emphasizing the perceived connection between money and love.

His challenges extended beyond romantic relationships, as even his male friends turned their backs on him during his struggling days.

Despite these rejections, he found solace in the unwavering support of his immediate family members who recognized his potential and encouraged him to persevere.

Whitemoney’s pursuit of fame was also met with consistent rejection from the Big Brother Naija team.

For three consecutive years, he was denied entry into the reality show. However, his determination finally paid off when he was accepted on his fourth attempt, leading to his ultimate triumph in the latest season.

He conveyed that facing repeated rejections can be deeply frustrating, especially when one knows their capabilities and potential.

He wrote:

“I got turned down by women and also by my men, I got turned down by my friends. The only people who stood by me were my immediate family members who saw the potentials in me”

“Three years in a row, I also got turned down for Big Brother by the same crew. They turned me down the first year, second and the third. But by the fourth time, they accepted me. That was the final acceptance but everything else was rejection.

Whitemoney’s experiences serve as a testament to the challenges aspiring artists and individuals face on their path to success, underscoring the importance of resilience and self-belief in overcoming adversities.

In conclusion, Whitemoney’s journey from facing multiple rejections to achieving success on Big Brother Naija exemplifies the resilience and determination required to overcome obstacles and fulfill one’s dreams.

His story serves as an inspiration to others, demonstrating that with perseverance and unwavering support from loved ones, one can surmount even the most daunting challenges on the path to success.

