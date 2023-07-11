Why women should refrain from butt enlargement surgeries — Kanayo O. Kanayo

According to Vanguard reports, Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has cursed any partner who would subject his daughter Uloaku to Brazilian Butt Lift, BBL, enlargement operation.

The actor on Monday posted a story on his Instagram story of a young woman who underwent surgery because her lover forced her to, but ultimately died from an illness.

Kanayo questioned why husbands were not providing money for their spouses to undergo the surgery if it was something to brag about.

He insisted that “it is not profitable” and that whatever gave the patient the notion to have such operation “is not worth the pain.”

“On that note, holy ghost thunder to anyone in the name of boyfriend who causes my daughter Uloaku to undertake bumbum enlargement! I pray that Amadioha from Igbo land and Ogun from Ijebu Ode murder the offender.

If bumbum enlargement was beneficial, why don’t husbands pay for their women to get it done?

source: Vanguard

